Man bludgeons teen to death after catching him with wife: Cops

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was brutally bludgeoned to death in north Delhi’s Gulabi Nagar after allegedly being caught in a compromising position with a man’s wife, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Mukesh Thakur (25), was arrested at the scene and later sent to judicial custody.

The victim, who had arrived in Delhi ten days earlier in search of work, was staying as a tenant in Thakur’s house. According to police, Thakur and the minor consumed alcohol on the

night of May 19.

The next morning, following an argument, Thakur allegedly killed the boy by striking his head repeatedly with

a gas cylinder.

Neighbours noticed blood in the drain and raised the alarm. Police arrived and recovered the body. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.