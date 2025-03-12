Man bludgeoned to death with a cricket bat in Gurugram, accused apprehended: Police

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 28-year-old man by repeatedly striking him on the head with a cricket bat.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Sadar Police Station. The deceased was identified as Neeraj, a resident of Sainipura locality, Jharsa, Gurugram. The accused has been identified as Sanjay (26), a resident of Ranigir, Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of March 11 in the Sainipura locality of Jharsa. The accused was caught at the scene and later taken into custody.

The murder took place around 2:00 am when the victim, identified as Neeraj, was sleeping outside his rented room. His sister, who was inside with her children, heard noises and stepped outside to find an unknown man attacking her brother with a cricket bat.

The assailant continued striking Neeraj on the head despite her attempts to intervene. When the attacker tried to flee by jumping over a wall, he fell and sustained injuries, allowing the victim’s sister to apprehend him with the help of others. She then handed him over to the police.

A police team led by Sub-Inspector Dharmendra, in charge of the Jharsa police post, responded to the crime scene around 3:00 am after receiving information about the attack.

Upon arrival, officers found Neeraj lying motionless with severe head injuries. He succumbed to his wounds

at the scene.

His sister later filed a written complaint detailing the attack, leading to the registration of an FIR at Sadar Police Station under relevant legal provisions.

Initial inquiries suggest Sanjay, a habitual drug addict, entered the victim’s home on March 10-11, found a cricket bat, and fatally attacked Neeraj. Police recovered the weapon and are investigating the exact motive. Legal action will proceed based on further evidence.