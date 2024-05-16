Man beaten up, locked in godown by friends for 3 days

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was allegedly thrashed and locked up in a godown here by his friends for three days over a minor dispute before the police rescued him, officials said on Wednesday.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case, they added.

Jeetu, who works as a waiter in marriage functions, was traced by his elder brother Pramod Sharma, who made the PCR call and informed the police on Tuesday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer, Sharma alleged that his brother was beaten up badly and locked in a godown located at Karampura in Moti Nagar.

A team from the local police station rushed to the spot and rescued Jeetu, Veer said.

Subsequently, the police nabbed the four accused identified as Surender alias Lakhan (54), Sonu Singh (33),

Manish (28), and Mukesh (34) from the same area, the DCP added.

Investigation revealed that on May 11, Jeetu along with his four friends was having alcohol at the godown, where an altercation broke out between them over a minor issue, the officer said.

Jeetu’s friends allegedly beat him up and locked him in the godown.

They also used to give him food in the confinement, he added.

The police said the victim’s family initially thought Jeetu was staying with his friends but later found out that he was assaulted and locked up by them.

The accused have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to

confine person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are being further interrogated, the police added.