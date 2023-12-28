Man beaten to death over old enmity in west Delhi

: A man was allegedly beaten to death over an old enmity in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, they have arrested two accused and started further investigation as they suspect more people behind the crime.

“The deceased was identified as Saurav Upadhyay, a resident of the Sagarpur area. On Monday, an information was received at the Janakpuri police station from a hospital regarding a person brought dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said. Later, the victim’s brother Gaurav Upadhyay, told police he came to know that his brother had been beaten to death by some people. During the investigation, a witness of the case was examined and he corroborated the facts of the complainant and stated that he saw the accused, identified as Bittu and Arman Khan, hitting the victim with sticks and punches.

“We have arrested Bittu and Khan. Efforts are on to arrest the rest of the accused, who have been identified. During investigation, it was revealed that some quarrel had taken place a few days ago between the victim and the accused, in which the accused were

beaten by the deceased and his friends,” said the DCP.