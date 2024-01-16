Man beaten to death by brother-in-law in Sangam Vihar

New Delhi: In a harrowing incident, a man died on Monday after being brutally beaten by his brother-in-law and his friends last month at the victim’s residence in Sangam Vihar.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at the Sangam Vihar Police Station.

The victim was identified as Rakesh, resident of H-17, Sangam Vihar.

According to the police, the wheels of justice were set in motion on December 31, 2023, when the victim’s brother filed a complaint leading to the registration of a case under sections 452/323/341/34 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the grievous account provided by Mukesh, a quarrel erupted on the fateful night between Rakesh and his wife. The situation escalated as Rakesh’s wife reportedly called her brother from Faridabad, prompting him and some friends to intervene.

Tragically, the confrontation escalated further, resulting in a brutal assault on Rakesh.

Rakesh, grievously injured, was admitted to the hospital, where his fight for life began.

Despite the medical efforts, Rakesh’s condition deteriorated, leading to his untimely demise. Postmortem procedures are currently underway to shed light on the extent of the injuries and provide crucial evidence in the investigation.

However, despite the gravity of the situation and the serious allegations levelled against the accused, no arrests have been made in connection with the assault.

The delay in apprehending the perpetrators has left Rakesh’s grieving family in anguish and raised questions about the efficacy of the legal system in ensuring timely justice. The case, initially filed under specific sections, is poised for modification as further evidence is gathered and the postmortem results become available.

Legal authorities assure that appropriate actions will be taken as the investigation progresses.