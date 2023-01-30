Man attempts suicide, saved by Delhi Police

New Delhi: The life of a 30-year-old man, who allegedly hanged himself, was saved by police in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar, police said on Saturday.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police got information regarding the incident.

Police rushed to the spot where one Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Sarai Jaat, was found in an unconscious state. It was revealed that he tried to hang himself from a ceiling fan, but his wife noticed him and raised an alarm, they said.

Pankaj was taken to Hindu Rao Hospital by the police.

Police said the man was a drug addict and had mental problems.