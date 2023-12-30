Man assaulted by group of 6 after cars collide on MG Road

New Delhi: A car driver was assaulted by six men near Sultanpur metro station on MG Road over a collision of two vehicles.



The police received the information about the altercation through a PCR call at Fatehpur Beri Police Station on Thursday. The victim was identified as Sachin Lohiya son of Mahesh Lohiya resident of Suman colony, Chhatarpur, Delhi. The apprehended individuals were identified as Vikrant (25), resident of Aravali Apartments, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Prabhat Sharma (29). According to the police, the incident occurred near the metro station when a Maruti Suzuki Celerio was rear-ended by a Hyundai Verna.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the occupants of the vehicles were unharmed.

The situation escalated quickly when Sachin Lohiya, the driver of the Verna, engaged in a quarrel with Vikrant, the driver of the Celerio.

The tension reached a point where physical altercations ensued, with Sachin allegedly assaulting Vikrant.

The conflict attracted attention from Prabhat Sharma and several others associated with Lamaisol Innovation & Design TL Real Estate Office in Chhatarpur, Delhi. According to the police, Prabhat Sharma contacted his office for assistance, and a group of 4-5 individuals rushed to the scene.

A confrontation ensued, resulting in Sachin Lohiya sustaining injuries during the scuffle. The alleged individuals, including Vikrant and Prabhat Sharma, fled the scene, leaving Sachin Lohiya in need of medical attention. He has since been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Both vehicles involved in the collision have been taken into police possession as part of the ongoing investigation.

Vikrant and Prabhat Sharma have been apprehended and are currently under examination.

Authorities are actively searching for other individuals involved in the altercation, to identify and take legal action against them.