Man arrested in Paharganj hit-and-run that injured 2

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run case in Paharganj that left two men injured. The accused, identified as Govind Gupta, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, was traced and taken into custody within hours of the incident. His blood-stained red Toyota Innova was also seized.

The case was reported in the early hours of September 14, when a PCR call about an accident near the Rail Reservation Centre on Chelmsford Road alerted officers at the Paharganj police station. A team rushed to the spot and discovered blood on the road, though no eyewitnesses were present. The injured men — Kalu Das, 50, and Anil Das, 48, both from Banka in Bihar — had already been shifted to Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital.

Based on their statements, a case under sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered. Given the seriousness of the incident, a special investigation team was formed under the supervision of the Station House Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paharganj. The team comprised SI Arun Kumar, HC Jagvir, Ct Dharamvir and Ct Puneet. Investigators began reviewing CCTV footage from the area and found a crucial clip showing the victims lying on the footpath when a red Innova ran over them. Enquiries revealed that only one such vehicle operated regularly in the locality, which was linked to Gupta. His movements were further tracked using his mobile number, call detail records and location mapping, placing him near Munjiya Chowk at the time.

Gupta was arrested during a swift raid and later confessed. Forensic teams confirmed the presence of blood stains on the seized vehicle. DCP (Central) Nidhin Valsan commended the swift coordination of the investigating officers, noting that technical surveillance and local intelligence proved decisive in solving the case.