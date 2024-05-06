Man arrested for threatening NEA president & staff

NOIDA: A man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a renowned businessman and president of an entrepreneurs association here, police said on Monday.

Accused Manohar Lal Sharma admitted that he made the prank call identifying himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang because he suspected his wife was in touch with the businessman, they said.

According to the police, a complaint was received on May 4 at the Phase 1 police station regarding a threat call made to Vipin Malhan, the president of Noida Entrepreneurs Association (NEA).

“Our NEA office landline phone received repeated calls from a number between 2 pm and 2.15 pm from an unknown person who claimed to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” NEA general secretary V K Seth said in the complaint.

“He (the unidentified caller) used abusive language while threatening to kill NEA president Vipin Kumar Malhan and NEA staff,” Seth stated.

An FIR was lodged in the case under sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 507 (anonymous criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The caller, Manohar Lal Sharma, has been arrested. He is a professional pickup driver,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra said.

“During questioning, Sharma told the police that he has no links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Sharma admitted that he made the prank call suspecting that his wife was in touch with Malhan,” DCP Mishra said.

The accused also admitted that he had done a similar act in 2019. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway and the accused has been presented in a local court which has remanded him in judicial custody, the police said.