Man arrested for strangling another in fit of rage

NEW DELHI: Police arrested a man for allegedly strangling another in a fit of rage during a party in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension area, police said on Sunday.



Virender, a Sonipat resident, was arrested over a month after the killing on April 11, they said.

According to police, Virender had been in a relationship with both the victim and his mother. There was animosity between the two men when the victim found out about Virender’s relationship with his mother but later they became friends, police said.

The victim had allegedly invited Virender, 33, to a party at his flat where the former “challenged his masculinity”, police said. Enraged, Virendra strangled him and fled from the spot, they said.

“On April 13, the body of a 23-year-old was found by his roommate in their rental flat at Khirki Extension. The roommate who had returned from his night shift from Gurgaon alerted the police through a PCR call,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rakesh Pawariya said.

The officer further said that the body was shifted for the post-mortem and an

FIR was lodged to investigate the case at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

“To arrest the accused, raids were conducted across various locations, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Delhi, and Gurgaon. While one suspect, Mohit, was apprehended by the local police, the primary accused, Virender, managed to evade capture,” the DCP said.

Police arrested Virender in Gurugram’s Rajendra Nagar area on May 21 after receiving a tip-off about his meeting with an associate.

Virender, who confessed to the murder, had been working for a motorcycle taxi aggregator with his cousin Mohit in the NCR region.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Virender had a past relationship with the victim’s mother, leading to animosity and later friendship between them.

On April 11, at a party hosted by the victim, fueled by insults to his masculinity, Virender strangled him

to death in a fit of anger before fleeing.