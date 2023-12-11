MillenniumPost
Man arrested for stealing laptop from ex-Union minister’s car

BY PTI11 Dec 2023 6:09 PM GMT

New Delhi: A driver has been arrested for allegedly stealing a laptop from the car of former Union minister KJ Alphons in central Delhi’s Tughlaq Road area, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Alphons had visited the India International Centre (IIC) on December 6 when someone stole his laptop from his car.

A senior police officer said the driver of another person who also came to the IIC saw it and stole the bag from inside the vehicle.

The accused driver has been arrested, police added.

