Man arrested for staging armed robbery

Noida: A 58-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a car accident when his son, who was allegedly speeding, lost control of the vehicle and drove it into a ditch by a highway in Greater Noida, police said.



The man had suffered a heart attack and his son was rushing him to a hospital when their car met with an accident at some spot in Dadri Police Station area on NH-91, a police officer said. Pradeep Singh, a resident of Bahlolpur in Noida, said he was with his father Bhoop Singh, his wife, and their nine-year-old daughter in the car.

They had gone to Pachauta temple in adjoining Bulandshahr and were returning to Noida, according to police. "Pradeep told police that his father suffered a (heart) attack because of which he tried to return to Noida

swiftly.

They were near the Peripheral Expressway, when their Maruti Brezza car went out of control and fell into a pit along the highway," the officer said.