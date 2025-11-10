Man arrested for spreading religious enmity and laundering hawala funds

Lucknow/ Greater Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man from Greater Noida for allegedly spreading religious hatred and laundering crores of rupees through hawala channels.

The accused, identified as Farhan Nabi Siddiqui, has been charged with promoting animosity between communities under the pretext of religious publications, receiving illegal funds from abroad, and sheltering foreigners staying unlawfully in India.

According to an ATS statement, Siddiqui, along with an associate identified as Nasi Tobaad, was operating three firms — Istanbul International Private Limited, Hakikat Wakfi Foundation, and Real Global Express Logistics Private Limited.

Investigators said the group was involved in publishing and distributing religious books through Hakikat Printing Publications in Greater Noida.

The content of these books allegedly contained inflammatory material capable of inciting communal tension and violence.

The ATS further revealed that the companies were also providing accommodation to individuals from Turkey and Germany without mandatory government permission. They allegedly offered refuge to Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in India.

During the raid, authorities recovered 12 books in Hindi, Arabic, and Bengali, along with two mobile phones and three laptops. Preliminary investigations indicated that Siddiqui and Tobaad were involved in laundering nearly Rs 11 crore of foreign funds through hawala networks.

The money was reportedly used to purchase land in the names of madrasas, mosques, and private firms across Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the ATS said. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the funds and identify the network of people connected to the operation.