Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman on pretext of job

The Delhi Police claimed to have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a woman from Darjeeling on the pretext of giving her a job.

The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at the Neb Sarai Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Paras Shahi (28) resident of Raju Park. The accused was a cook by profession at a Dhaba.

According to the police, the arrest followed a PCR call received at the Police Station on January 30, about a domestic violence incident.

Police promptly responded, and the victim was immediately rushed to AIIMS Hospital for medical attention.

The victim, who had initially travelled to Delhi en route to Bangalore for a job opportunity as a housemaid, decided to stay in Delhi following Shahi’s promise of employment in the city.

The two had been in contact over the phone for about 3-4 months before her arrival.

Trusting his word, she moved into a rented accommodation with him in Raju Park.

However, the situation soon turned grim as Shahi began physically assaulting and sexually exploiting her, including an instance where he threw hot Dal on her. The victim’s ordeal lasted for a week, culminating in her hospitalisation and the subsequent arrest of Shahi.

A case has been filed under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (punishment for rape), and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code.