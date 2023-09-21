Man arrested for sexually assaulting teenage stepsons

Delhi Police have apprehended a man in Jagatpuri, Delhi, for allegedly sexually assaulting his teenaged stepsons.

The police received the information of this unlawful act through the complaint lodged by the mother of the victims on September 17.

The accused was identified as Lalit (46), working in the hotel. The accused had previously faced legal action for a similar offense against the younger son of his wife. However, he now stands accused of sexually assaulting the elder son, however, the accused has been apprehended for sexually assaulting the elder son under section 377 and POCSO Act.

According to the police, the complainant mentioned that she needed to go to work every day to support her family. During her absence, Lalit allegedly committed these heinous acts against her sons.

The victims are the offspring of the complainant’s first husband, and she married the accused a year ago, subsequently having a daughter with the accused.

A year ago, it was the younger son who fell victim to Lalit’s alleged actions, leading to a chargesheet being filed against the accused. He was subsequently incarcerated for 12 months but was later released on bail. Tragically, it appears that the accused has now targeted the elder son.

The case has been officially registered at the local police station, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to unearth further details surrounding this deeply distressing situation.

This incident has once again brought attention to the urgent need for heightened awareness and protective measures for children in vulnerable situations.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the community and authorities alike are grappling with the tragic implications of this case, emphasising the importance of vigilance and swift action against those who perpetrate such crimes against children.