Man arrested for sexual assault and murder of minor e-rickshaw driver

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal linked to the brutal murder and sexual assault of a 15-year-old minor boy.

The police received the information about the gangster through an anonymous source registered at Jamia Nagar Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Aakib alias Bhura (24) son of Babu resident of Batla House, Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

According to the Police, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell acted on credible information provided by secret informers, which led to the successful ambush and capture of the accused near the Dabri Flyover.

Upon interrogation, Aakib confessed to his horrific crimes. He revealed that he and his associates, Sahil and Aamir, decided to rob the victim, an easy target, and sell his E-rickshaw to make quick money.

Luring the boy to Kalindi Kunj under false pretenses, the criminals sexually assaulted him before cruelly snuffing out his life by choking him

with a gamcha and stabbing him with a knife.

The perpetrators then hastily disposed of the body in the nearby bushes and took off with the E-rickshaw.

Following the murder, the criminals attempted to sell the rickshaw in Noida but were unsuccessful. They ultimately decided to abandon the rickshaw in Noida, disposing of its batteries in the Khadar area and selling them to unsuspecting individuals.

As the investigation progresses, details about the alleged murderers’ backgrounds are emerging. The accused Aakib, a semi-literate laborer and E-rickshaw driver, is married and has a 3-year-old child.

His accomplices, Sahil and Aamir, remain at large but are considered a top priority for apprehension, given the severity of their crimes, which have instilled fear and shock in the community.

The swift actions of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell have demonstrated their commitment to ensuring public safety and capturing dangerous criminals lurking within the city.