Man arrested for Rs 12L tour packages fraud

NOIDA: Noida cyber crime police have arrested a man for allegedly duping people of around Rs 12 lakh by offering fake tour and travel packages through social media, officials said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Aditya Raj, was arrested from Amrapali Society by the cyber police team, DCP

Shavya Goyal said.

According to police, he posted advertisements on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Google, offering attractive packages to destinations including Singapore, Nepal, Vietnam and Europe. After being contacted, he would share details and falsely claim bookings had been confirmed, persuading victims to transfer money into his personal bank account.