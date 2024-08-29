Man arrested for molesting minor girl under the guise of ritual

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old man allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl by luring her to perform a ritual to cure her father in Rohini’s Kanjhawala area on Thursday.



According to the police reports, the crime was reported following a distress call received by the Kanjhawala Police Station, alerting them to the molestation and rape of the young woman.

The police responded immediately, arriving at JJ Colony Sawda, where the victim recounted the horrifying details of the crime.

According to her statement, the accused, identified as Sharif, lured her under the pretense of performing a tantric ritual to cure her father, who is suffering from a chronic illness.

The victim trusted the accused and accompanied him to a graveyard, where she was then assaulted and raped.

The police wasted no time in registering a case at the Kanjhawala Police Station. The charges include Section 65(2) of the BNS and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, even though the victim is an adult.

This raises questions about the application of the POCSO Act, which is specifically designed to protect minors, suggesting that there may be additional considerations in the legal proceedings.

Following the registration of the case, the victim was taken to SGM Hospital for a medical examination. This examination is critical for the collection of forensic evidence that will support the charges brought against the accused.

The swift medical response ensures that the victim’s health and well-being are prioritized while also securing evidence that could be pivotal in court.

The police have arrested Sharif, who is now in custody. The 52-year-old accused, a resident of the same area, faces serious charges that could lead to a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.

The case has sent shockwaves through the local community, particularly in JJ Colony Sawda, where the crime occurred.

Residents are deeply concerned about the safety of women in the area and are calling for stringent action against the perpetrator.

The Kanjhawala Police have assured the public that they are conducting a thorough investigation.

They are gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and checking the accused’s history to ensure swift justice. The case also highlights broader issues of women’s safety and exploitation under religious pretenses, emphasizing the need for increased awareness and vigilance.