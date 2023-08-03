Man arrested for killing friend over sexual favours

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his friend over alleged sexual favours.



The victim had gone missing on July 9 in south Delhi, and his body was tragically discovered on Wednesday in Dwarka, the police said.

The chain of events began with a missing report lodged at Ambedkar Nagar police station on July 10, after the victim failed to return from what was believed to be a job interview. On July 14, the complainant received a ransom call demanding Rs 20 lakh for the release of the victim.

This led to the registration of a kidnapping for ransom case (Section 364A of the IPC), and the investigation was promptly initiated, DCP South, Chandan Chowdhary said.

After negotiations, the ransom amount was reduced to Rs 15 lakh, and the accused directed the complainant to two locations - Palika Bazar at Connaught Place and gate number-2 of GIP Mall in Noida. However, both attempts to exchange the money for the victim’s release proved futile, as the alleged kidnapper did not show up at either spot.

Further investigations revealed that the ransom calls were made from Supaul, Bihar, Chowdhary confirmed.

During the investigation, CCTV footage from Plaza Mall at Dwarka Sector-16 provided a critical lead. It showed the victim exiting a Swift car with another person after purchasing a pizza. The police identified a unique mark and word on the fuel tank lid of the car, which eventually led them to the alleged perpetrator, the official mentioned.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed that he and the deceased had met at a party in Delhi and had subsequently begun meeting for job-related matters. The victim was unemployed, and the accused was assisting him in finding a job. On July 9, they met at Moolchand, and later, the accused drove them to a secluded spot in Dwarka Sector-14.

Tragically, an altercation arose over a demand for sexual favours, leading the accused to fatally shoot the victim, Chowdhary confirmed.

After the murder, the accused disposed of the victim’s body in a suitcase, dumping it in a drain near Dwarka Sector-14B. He also attempted to cover his tracks by cleaning the car and discarding blood-stained car sheets and other articles in the Yamuna River. Furthermore, he also disposed of the murder weapon in the river, she said.

In an attempt to divert the investigation, the accused purchased a fake SIM card and made ransom calls to the victim’s family. Additionally, it was discovered that he had acquired the pistol from a friend in Noida to impress others during social gatherings, DCP said. The victim’s family, having searched for him, eventually approached the police after receiving ransom calls. The grief-stricken mother recalled her last conversation with her son before he left home for the supposed job interview, the DCP added.