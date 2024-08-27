Man arrested for kidnapping 4-yr-old girl in Delhi’s Rohini

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl in northwest Delhi’s Rohini, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Begumpur area on Saturday. A PCR call was received at Begumpur police station informing that a four-year-old girl was abducted by an unknown person while she was playing outside.

A case was registered and the investigation was taken up, they said.

During the investigation, police analysed several CCTV footage of the area and the accused was identified and subsequently arrested, the police said, adding that the girl was rescued and sent back to

her home.

The accused works as a plumber and painter,

they said.