Man arrested for forging CM Office letterheads & duping poor patients

New Delhi: The police have arrested a contractual employee of the MCD for allegedly forging official letterheads of the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office and duping poor patients by promising them free treatment in private hospitals under the EWS quota, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Sonu (27), a resident of Tagore Garden, was arrested on October 30 following a complaint from the Chief Minister’s Office, he said.

Investigation revealed that in the last one and a half months, Sonu had written five such fake letters to hospitals -- Action Balaji (Paschim Vihar), Maharaja Agrasen (Punjabi Bagh), BLK Max (Karol Bagh), Mata Chanan Devi (Janakpuri), and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (Old Rajinder Nagar) -- police said.

According to police, the matter came to light after officials from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Delhi sent an email to the CMO seeking confirmation of a letter they had received recommending free treatment for a patient, Shyam Shankar, under the EWS category.

“The letter bore the forged signature of the top officials of the CM’s office. The hospital authorities grew suspicious as the letter contained spelling mistakes, inconsistent fonts, and improper alignment,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia in a statement said. The officer further said that they also received a phone call from a man identifying himself as Balbir Singh Rathee from the CM Office, who directed them to proceed with the treatment. Finding the communication dubious, the hospital reached out to the CM Office for verification.

Subsequently, Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister, SC Vashishtha, lodged a complaint at the Civil Lines police station, alleging that someone had fraudulently prepared forged letters using the official letterhead of the CM’s office, according to a statement.

A case was registered, and an investigation was taken up. A team, during the probe, questioned the patient Shyam Shankar, who said his wife, Anju, had obtained the letter from a person named Sonu.

The team traced the mobile numbers used by the caller to the Karol Bagh area, where Sonu was found to be employed as a contractual mali (gardener) in the MCD office.

When the team conducted a raid on October 29, the accused managed to flee, leaving behind his bag and motorcycle.

The team tracked him to Tagore Garden and apprehended him the following day. His mobile phone, which contained records of impersonation calls and additional active numbers, was seized.

“During interrogation, Sonu revealed that he had found an original CM Office letter in the MCD’s dak section a few months ago and decided to use it to create forged copies to earn money,” said the DCP.

Sonu, posing as CM Office official, duped poor patients outside hospitals with fake EWS admission letters for Rs 5,000 each; used forged IDs, fake plates, arrested with incriminating

documents, say police.