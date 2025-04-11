Man arrested for fake profile with morphed obscene photos: Cops

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested an individual creating a fake Instagram account using morphed nude photographs of a woman.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station Outer Delhi. The accused has been identified as Divanshu (27) resident of Harinagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused was arrested following a detailed investigation that led to the recovery and seizure of the electronic device used in the crime. The case came to light on March 11, when a woman lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Outer District.

She reported that an unknown individual had created a fake Instagram account in her name, uploaded digitally altered nude images of her, and shared her mobile number on the profile. The act caused severe harassment and a gross violation of her privacy.

Following the complaint, a special team led by Inspector Pawan Tomar and comprising Inspector Pardeep Kumar, Head Constables Prakash and Pawan, and Woman Head Constable Renu, was formed under the supervision of ACP Operations, Sh. Narender Khatri.

The cyber team traced the suspect using IP addresses, email, and call records, leading to a raid and Divanshu’s arrest. He confessed to creating the fake profile and morphing photos. A device used in the crime was recovered. A case under Section 67(A) of the IT Act has been filed, with further investigation ongoing.