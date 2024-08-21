Man arrested for deadly stabbing over loan dispute

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested a 34-year-old man for the murder of a 22-year-old man over a monetary dispute in Southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Alauddin alias Jajul (22) resident of Delhi, however, the accused was identified as Shriniwasan alias Chini (34) son of Raju resident of Dakshinpuri, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday when a PCR call was received by the Govindpuri police station, reporting that a person had been stabbed in Gali No. 10, Govindpuri.

Sub-Inspector Ankur, along with his team, promptly responded to the call and rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, they learned that the injured individual, referred to as Alauddin had already been taken to AIIMS Hospital.

Two additional calls reporting similar stabbings in the same area soon followed, with all injured parties also being transported to AIIMS Hospital.

Tragically, upon reaching the hospital, the police were informed that the victim had been declared dead on arrival by doctors.

In response, the authorities registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Govindpuri Police Station and an investigation was launched.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, a specialised team was formed, including Inspector Manoj, Sub-Inspector Ankur, Sub-Inspector Ravi, Head Constable Jaibhagvan, and Constable Shane Alam.

The team reviewed CCTV footage and found that the dispute occurred when the deceased and two friends visited Shriniwasan’s shop to demand repayment of a

Rs 50,000 loan. A heated argument escalated into violence, with Shriniwasan attacking them with a knife. The victim, J, died from his injuries. Shriniwasan, who was injured, was later arrested at Majidia Hospital while receiving treatment.