Man arrested for circulating morphed and offensive images of Hindu gods, goddesses

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) has arrested the mastermind responsible for circulating morphed and offensive images of Hindu gods and goddesses using impersonated email accounts, officials informed on Friday.



The accused has been identified as Adarsh Saini (21), a resident of Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Dr Hemant Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IFSO, stated that the case unfolded on October 29, when the Delhi Commission for Women received a complaint from one Apurva Verma, highlighting the online circulation of deeply disturbing offensive images of Hindu goddesses.

In response, the Delhi Police registered a case under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67A of the IT Act. A dedicated investigative team, led by Inspector Avdesh and comprising SI Mahesh Kumar, SI Harjit Singh, ASI Surender, HCs Rajesh, Pradeep, Cts Rakesh, and Himank, under the supervision of ACP Jai Parkash, initiated a prompt inquiry.

Recognising the gravity of the offences, a team of cyber experts, led by ACP Vijay Gahlawat, was enlisted to provide technical support. Initially, the offender, identifying as Rahul Kumar, shared his bank

account details to receive payments from those interested in the offensive content.

However, further investigation revealed that Rahul Kumar was not involved in the case, and someone had maliciously used his name and details to implicate him falsely. The criminal used advanced techniques to conceal his identity, operating under various impersonated email aliases for their

malicious activities.

After a meticulous investigation that involved digital forensics and collaboration with leading technology companies, the dedicated team successfully identified the individual responsible for this reprehensible campaign, Tiwari confirmed.

Upon thorough interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, Adarsh Saini, had recently completed his BBA from IMS Unison University, Dehradun, and was involved in online gaming on various platforms. He had created gaming websites and provided gaming IDs to customers for earnings.

In a bid to retaliate against Rahul Kumar, who had created a gaming website resembling his own, leading to a significant decline in his business, Adarsh Saini hatched a conspiracy to falsely implicate Rahul Kumar. He obtained all of Rahul Kumar’s details and disseminated offensive content online using his identity,

Tiwari mentioned.

Crucially, the Delhi Police have recovered a laptop and two mobile phones from the arrested accused, containing incriminating images and content. Additionally, a Wi-Fi router used for online criminal activities was found at his residence.

Notably, after circulating offensive content online in Rahul Kumar’s name, Adarsh Saini, using the alias “Apurva Verma” filed various complaints with law enforcement authorities and the Delhi Commission for Women, relentlessly pursuing legal action against Rahul Kumar.