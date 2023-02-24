Man arrested for cheating over 100 youths on pretext of providing job by posing as IAF officer

New Delhi: The cybercrime of Outer North Delhi arrested a fraud who cheated more than 100 youngsters in the name of providing a lucrative career in the Indian Airforce, the officials informed on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Kamal Sharma (39), a resident of West Delhi’s Vikas Vihar area.



Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) Outer north Ravi Kumar Singh said, “A female complainant stated that she had come across a person — Kamal Sharma through online mode who used to run an NGO named We Eliminate poverty Now. However, he introduced himself as an Air Force gazetted Officer (Flying Lieutenant) and defraud her of Rs 12 lakh in the name of job in the Indian Airforce. Kamal sent a letter for a medical examination and a letter of appointment to the complainant via WhatsApp and mail.

Singh said, after a long time when she had lost hope to have a job in the Air Force, she started requesting her money back from the accused but all in vain. Thereafter she lodged the complaint. After a preliminary enquiry, an FIR has been registered in the matter and an investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, the complainant provided the WhatsApp chat history screenshots, mail id details, and bank and UPI transaction history. Kamal Sharma used to communicate with the complainant only via WhatsApp calls and chats. The details were sought from WhatsApp, banks and wallets. On the technical leads, Kamal was traced out at Bangalore in a hotel with a fake identity card of Flying Lieutenant and three smartphones. Later, he was arrested and his transit remand was taken and he was brought to Delhi, DCP Outer north confirmed.

During raids at his rented accommodation in the Chhattarpur area, the investigators recovered the Indian Airforce uniform (with nameplate, ranks, badges, and caps), air pistol with five cartridges, different stamps, IAF letterheads, call letters, IAF family dependent card, laptop, printer, fingerprint scanner, dongle, pen drive, SIM card, stethoscope, other incriminating documents.

“The accused is a habitual offender as three FIRs registered against him — one in Delhi and two in Uttar Pradesh (UP) — and impersonates himself as a Flying Lieutenant in IAF. He was well-versed in the internal information of the Indian Airforce and used it to defraud people in the name of a lucrative career in IAF. To unearth the whole scam, 7 days of PC remand of the accused were taken and a joint interrogation by Army intelligence and Delhi Police was carried out”, Singh mentioned.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that accused ran an NGO since 2016 and organised camps at UP, Haryana and Rajasthan to induce, and influence youth. He used to meet people in IAF uniforms to influence, and induce them, DCP Ravi Kumar Singh added.