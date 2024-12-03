Man arrested for car arson in Lajpat Nagar

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man, Rahul Bhasin, was arrested for allegedly setting his neighbour’s car on fire following a parking dispute in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi. Bhasin, who runs an event management business, had an ongoing issue with Ranjeet Singh, a cultural organisation founder, over parking.

On November 29, Singh reported that his Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was damaged by Bhasin, who had twisted the rear-view mirror and parked his Mahindra Thar in the middle of the road. CCTV footage confirmed Bhasin’s involvement, showing him causing damage and parking his vehicle improperly. Later, on the night of November 30, Bhasin allegedly set the bonnet of Singh’s car on fire using thinner.

The police tracked Bhasin to Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, using human intelligence and technical inputs. Bhasin had previously been involved in similar altercations with Singh. He is now being interrogated, and investigations are ongoing.