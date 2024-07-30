Man arrested for brutal murder

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a 23-year-old laborer for the brutal murder of a 28-year-old man over an old dispute.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Sunny (28) and the accused was identified as Prakash (23), both were residents of Shahbad Dairy, New Delhi.

According to the Police, on the night of June 30, at approximately 10:15 PM, Sunny was rushed to BSA Hospital in Rohini, Delhi, by his relatives, but he was declared dead on arrival. The victim had suffered multiple stab wounds, including injuries near his private parts.

The police have filed a case under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC at Shahbad Dairy Police Station and initiated an investigation into the murder of Sunny.

Preliminary findings show that Ajay Modi, who had a previous dispute with Sunny, along with his associates, including Prakash, assaulted and fatally stabbed Sunny.

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, led by ACP Narender Singh and Inspector Sandeep Swami, tracked down Prakash with the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence. They apprehended him near Ring Road. During interrogation, Prakash admitted to his role in the murder.

He revealed that Ajay Modi, along with others, attacked Sunny after a dispute, resulting in Sunny’s death. Prakash, previously involved in petty crimes, had a criminal record.