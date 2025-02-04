Man apprehended in Noida for 2009 murder of toddler

NOIDA: A man in his early 40s was arrested by Noida’s sector 58 police for allegedly killing his neighbor’s two-year-old son 16 years ago, said police on Monday adding that a reward of Rs 25k was declared on his arrest.

According to police, the arrested man has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, a native of Bihar. He worked as a TV mechanic and stayed in Mamura village in Noida.

Police informed that on July 10, 2009, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Mamura village informed police that his neighbor Sanjay Kumar killed his two-year-old son by administering electric shocks and throwing him to the ground.

Following the murder, the accused fled to Nepal and remained elusive.

Sumit Kumar Shukla, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Noida said that for nearly 16 years, Sanjay stayed in Nepal and did labour works.

“His village is situated near the Indo-Nepal border, but he was illegally staying in Nepal to evade arrest,” said Shukla.

“During interrogations, he told police that he was in a relationship with his neighbor Ashok’s wife for which he objected. “He had a heated altercation with Ashok a few days before he killed his son in revenge” Shukla added.

The officer further said that the police conducted an extensive search, with the accused narrowly evading capture on multiple occasions.

The suspect was arrested from Sector-62 roundabout using electronic surveillance and manual intelligence. Authorities are working to trace the victim’s family for further investigation

into the case.