Man apprehended for three-year cyber abuse of woman

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested an ex-lover for allegedly blackmailing and sexually exploiting a woman over a period of three years through fake Instagram profiles and email accounts.

The accused has been identified as Himanshu Arora (37) resident of Shahdara, Delhi. According to the police, the victim, a resident of New Govindpura, first met the accused, Himanshu Arora, in 2021 through Instagram.

Their online friendship soon turned sinister as she was emotionally manipulated into sharing private images and videos.

According to the complaint, Arora later began harassing her using multiple fake Instagram accounts and email IDs, sending sexually explicit messages and extorting her with threats.

Initially, Arora deflected suspicion by claiming that a technician who had repaired his laptop might have stolen her private data.

However, the threats escalated, involving fake profiles created using her intimate images, demands for inappropriate behavior over video calls on Instagram and Google Meet, and extortion for up to Rs 1 lakh.

The victim also received threats of kidnapping, acid attacks, harm to her family, and fake legal notices alleging her involvement in a murder case.

The constant cycle of digital abuse severely affected the victim’s mental health and prompted her to file a formal complaint. An FIR was registered on May 28, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

A dedicated team, led by Inspector Shiv Prakash and supervised by ACP Gurudev Singh, investigated the case.

Through technical surveillance and data analysis, police traced nine fake Instagram accounts and one Gmail ID back to a phone number registered in the name of Arora’s mother.

Further evidence confirmed that the number and associated accounts were used by Arora himself.

The accused was apprehended on May 29 and confessed during interrogation. Police seized two mobile phones containing three explicit photos of the victim, screenshots of a fake Instagram account with login details, and a laptop used in the crimes.

Arora, a graduate from Delhi University and a married man whose family owns Elkos Bath Fittings in Shahdara, has been remanded to judicial custody.

The Delhi Police have urged the public, especially women and minors, to remain vigilant while interacting online and to avoid sharing sensitive content.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding digital spaces and ensuring justice for victims of cybercrime.