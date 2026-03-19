Man apprehended for raping woman he met via matrimonial site

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police has arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman over several months after befriending her on a matrimonial website under the pretext of marriage, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Nadeem Khan, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad, was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation.

Khan, who works as a rental broker in Gurugram, was also wanted in a similar case and carried a bounty of Rs 5,000 on his head.

According to the police, the complaint met Khan through a profile on a matrimonial platform. In her complaint lodged at the Kherki Daula police station on December 5 last year, she had alleged that Khand invited her to his flat in Sector 86. The police said the accused established physical relations with the woman multiple times on promise of marriage. He later refused to marry her and ended all contact.

“During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to contacting women through matrimonial sites and sexually exploiting them on the pretext of marriage,” a police spokesperson said.

The police have recovered the mobile phone used in the crime. Khan was produced before a city court, which granted a two-day police remand for further questioning. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the spokesperson added.