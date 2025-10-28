Man apprehended for raping doctor after posing as army officer

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man who allegedly posed as an army lieutenant to deceive and rape a woman doctor working at a leading government hospital here after the two met through social media has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Aarav Malik, a resident of Chhattarpur in south Delhi who works as a delivery agent with an e-commerce platform, they said. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had purchased the army uniform online from a shop in Delhi Cantonment area, a senior police officer said.

He said Malik had no connection with the Indian Army and used the fake identity to mislead the complainant.

According to the FIR lodged at the Sarojini Nagar Enclave police station, the 27-year-old woman, a doctor working at a government hospital, met the accused through social media earlier this year.

Between April and September, Malik allegedly posed as an army lieutenant on social media to befriend a woman, later visiting her home and sexually assaulting her after drugging her, police said. He was booked for rape, cheating by personation, intimidation, and administering poison, and has since been arrested.