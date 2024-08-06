Man apprehended for murder linked to unwanted advances

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a man for murdering a woman due to his unwanted advances towards her daughter.

The deceased was identified as Veena, and the accused was identified as Rahul, both were residents of Santgarh, Tilak Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the horrifying incident unfolded at approximately 2:30 pm on July 30 when a distress call was received by Tilak Nagar Police Station.

The police promptly responded to the scene at Santgarh, Tilak Nagar, Delhi. Upon arrival, they discovered that Rahul had viciously attacked and stabbed Veena and her daughter Tanya before fleeing the scene. Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where Veena was declared dead on arrival. Tanya survived but sustained severe injuries.

The investigation revealed that Rahul had been making unwanted advances toward Tanya, leading to discomfort and tension.

On the day of the incident, Tanya and her mother Veena visited Rahul’s residence to address his behavior with his parents. The confrontation escalated, and under the instigation of Rahul’s mother, Pooja, Rahul attacked the two women with a knife.

Given the gravity of the crime, multiple specialised teams were mobilized to track down Rahul. Teams from Special Staff, Anti-Narcotics, and Tilak Nagar Police Station coordinated extensive search operations.

Their efforts included conducting raids at Rahul’s relatives’ homes in Maujpur and other locations, scrutinising CCTV footage, analysing phone records, and canvassing various religious sites, including gurudwaras and temples in Delhi and bordering areas.

In their search, teams questioned taxi drivers, friends, and relatives, and expanded the search to Vrindavan, Mathura, and transport hubs. The breakthrough came when Tilak Nagar Police, led by Inspector Kailash Chand, apprehended Rahul in a jungle near Santgarh Nala. He confessed, and evidence was recovered. Rahul and his mother Pooja

face charges.