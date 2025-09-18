Man and four juveniles apprehended for call centre worker’s murder

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and apprehended four juveniles for fatally stabbing a call centre employee following a verbal altercation.

Police received a PCR call around 2.08 am on September 16, reporting the body of 22-year-old Prem Barman near Nirmal T-Point, Sanjay Colony, Tughlakabad. Barman, a resident of Tughlakabad village who worked at a call centre, lived with his mother and three sisters, while his father is a labourer in Rajasthan.

Investigations revealed that a heated argument escalated into violence, with the accused stabbing Barman multiple times in a forested area. Two bloodstained knives and the suspects’ clothing were recovered. The arrested adult has been identified as Sumit, son of Omkar Singh, a school dropout employed at a water supply shop. He was previously involved in an Arms Act case. The four juveniles remain unnamed due to legal protections.

The operation, led by Inspector Vinit Malik under ACP Rakesh Sharma and DCP South East Dr Hemant Tiwari, combined electronic surveillance with local intelligence. Police said the swift progress was achieved despite the absence of eyewitnesses.