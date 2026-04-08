Man acted alone, cited nephew’s disappearance in breach case: Police

NEW DELHI: The probe into the Delhi Assembly security breach has revealed that the man who allegedly forced his way into the complex in an SUV wanted to draw the attention of police and other authorities towards the disappearance of his nephew, officials said on Tuesday.



According to the police, his nephew has been missing since April 1 and a missing persons report had been lodged at Hari Nagar police station in west Delhi.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said Sarabjeet Singh believed that senior officers would understand his grievance about his nephew’s disappearance and ensure action.

“While the family has claimed that he is mentally disturbed and undergoing treatment, (police) teams are not fully convinced by this theory at this stage. He is physically fit and we are also checking all the claims by his family members.

Sarabjeet is also financially stable and purchased the SUV in February,” the police source said.

Another senior police officer said that he was produced before a city court and the court granted eight days police custody of the accused.

During remand, police will analyse routes, CCTV footage and reconstruct events. Officials said Sarabjeet acted alone, with no accomplices found so far. Though unarmed, his driving was deemed deliberate and dangerous. He was arrested hours after the breach, and investigators are examining his movements, call records and motive.