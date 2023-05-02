Man accused of murder in Delhi held from Meerut

new delhi: A murder accused, who was at large, has been arrested in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh following an exchange of fire between him and police personnel, officials said on Monday.



Ranjeet Jha (24) was arrested in a joint operation by the Meerut Police and the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

He is named in three cases in Delhi, including murder and attempt to murder, the police officials said, adding that a 9mm pistol with two live cartridges and a stolen bike have been seized.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said Jha was arrested after a brief exchange of fire on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

During the operation, Jha fired three rounds on police personnel and in retaliatory fire, suffered a bullet injury to his right leg, the officer said and added that Jha is involved in three shootout cases in the national capital.

In one of the cases, Jha along with his associates — Amit Dubey, Gaurav and Babu — had fired multiple rounds at a person, Sonu Kumar, near northwest Delhi’s azadpur commercial complex around 12.30 pm on Sunday, Dhaliwal said.

The motive was financial dispute related to real estate matter, he said. Dhaliwal said after the incident, Jha along with Gaurav fled to Meerut from where he was arrested.