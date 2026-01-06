Man abducted for loan recovery rescued

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man has been apprehended from Maharashtra in connection with the kidnapping of a man in northwest Delhi to recover a loan taken by the victim, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Gyaneshwar Chavhan (40), a resident of Maharashtra’s Jalna district, was arrested in connection with the abduction of Guddu Saroj, the police said.

A PCR call was received on December 27 regarding Saroj’s alleged kidnapping by unknown people in a car near Panchvati, opposite Azadpur Mandi. Initially, the caller, a passerby, could not provide further details, following which CCTV footage from the area was scanned.

“On December 29, a complainant approached the police and reported that his friend, Guddu Saroj, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, had been kidnapped around 7.30 pm on December 27 near Panchvati, Azadpur Mandi,” a senior police officer said.

He also alleged that one of the accused, identified as Rajaram, a resident of Jalna, Maharashtra, was demanding money for the victim’s release. A case was registered under Sections 140(3) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom etc) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS and an investigation was initiated, the police said.

Police traced the victim’s abduction via over 50 CCTV cameras to a Maharashtra-registered car from Jalna district.

Acting on surveillance, a team rescued the victim from Panewadi village on December 31–January 1, arresting Chavhan, who confessed involvement along with two others over a loan dispute.