NEW DELHI: A 55-year-old man was allegedly beaten with sticks by four men near a mall in outer Delhi’s Narela area, police said on Thursday.

Police arrested two of the accused, Manish alias Messi and Bablu Khatri, and are looking for the rest.

On Monday, Rahim, a local, was on his way to buy medicines from a shop near a mall when he was attacked by four men.

Police are yet to identify the remaining two men, an officer said.