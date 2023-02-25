Man, 38, stabbed multiple times to death over Rs 1.2K

New Delhi: A-38-year-old man was allegedly stabbed multiple times by two brothers over a monetary dispute of Rs 1,200 in North-west’s Delhi Model town area on Thursday evening, police said on Friday. Both the accused brothers have been arrested, police added.



The deceased has been identified as Sonu (38), a resident of Gurmandi, Model town. He runs a catering services business, they said. The incident took place at around 5:30 pm on Thursday after a scuffle took place between Sonu and Rahul after Sonu refused to give labour charges of Rs 1,200 to Rahul. Rahul returned home and called his brother Harish who rushed to the spot along with a pen knife and stabbed Sonu multiple times. Duo fled from the spot, a senior police official said.

A police team reached the spot after a PCR call where they found Sonu in a pool of blood on the road. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“During the investigation, it was found that Rahul had done work in Sonu catering on his call. Sonu would have to give Rs 1,200 to Rahul but he was continuously refusing to do so. Rahul on Thursday evening had gone to take the money from Sonu but he denied to give it resulting which a scuffle taking place and later both the brothers killed Sonu,” an investigating official said.

“We have registered a case of murder against Rahul and Harish at Model town police station. The duo has been arrested. The investigation is underway,” a police official said.

Sonu lived with his wife and four children.