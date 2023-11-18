Man, 35, shot at over petty issue

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was shot at in a fight that broke out between two groups over a minor issue in north west Delhi’s Keshavpuram area on Friday, police said.

The man, identified as Mahadev, suffered a bullet wound to his back after being shot near the Kanahiya Nagar metro station, they said.

Police said they received a call around 3 am from a hospital where Mahadev was admitted.

Prima facie, it appears that the members of the two groups had fought on social media where they challenged each other to meet in person to settle the score, they added.

However, further reasons for the scuffle are yet to be ascertained, police said.

Police said Mahadev, a resident of south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar, had come along with a group of six men in two cars near Kohat Enclave. The other group also came in another set of vehicles, they added.

“Following arguments, a firing took place in which Mahadev suffered a bullet injury,” an officer said, adding that both the groups left the scene soon after the gunshot.

Mahadev, who is facing two criminal cases of robberies in south Delhi, is presently recuperating in the hospital, police said.

A few more youths were suspected to be injured in the fight but none came forward with their complaints, they said.

Police teams have been formed to nab the accused, police added.