Man, 25, arrested for biometric bank scam

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a man for orchestrating a biometric scam in which he allegedly used victims’ fingerprints to fraudulently withdraw funds from their bank accounts.

The accused has been identified as Farmaan (25), a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused was apprehended following a complaint received on May 26, via PCR call at Police Station Sultanpuri.

The complaint alleged that a local café owner, operating under the name “Safe Solution Customer Care” near the State Bank of India, B-Block, Sultanpuri, was collecting fingerprints under the pretense of depositing money into customers’ accounts.

Instead, the owner used the biometric data to illegally access and siphon funds from their bank accounts.

Following the complaint, an FIR under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on May 27.

A special team was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Ravinder Malik, SHO Sultanpuri, and under the overall supervision of ACP Rajbir Malik. The team, which included SI Anil, HC Sombir, and HC Rajesh, swiftly acted on the intelligence and conducted a raid at the café, leading to the arrest of the accused.

During interrogation, Farman confessed to the scam and admitted he had targeted numerous victims by pretending to help them with banking transactions. He revealed that he resorted to the scheme after incurring heavy losses in share trading. Police confirmed that approximately 45 individuals have already submitted complaints against him, with the total fraud estimated between Rs 18 to 20 lakh. The investigation is ongoing to identify additional victims and determine the full extent of the scam. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious when sharing biometric information.