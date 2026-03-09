Man, 24, shot dead in outer north Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was shot dead near Raj Vatika in the Pooth Khurd area of outer north Delhi on Sunday, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call about the incident was received at the Bawana police station reporting that a man had been shot near Raj Vatika on Sultanpur Road. A police team rushed to the spot and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors. The deceased was identified as Bhupender (24), son of Kuldeep and a resident of Panaa Basti Wada in Pooth Khurd.

Police said the body has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigators have launched a probe and deployed multiple teams to gather evidence and identify the accused. Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing.