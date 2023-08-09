Man, 22, killed after altercation in Rajouri Garden

In a tragic incident outside City Square Mall, Rajouri Garden, a heated altercation turned fatal for a young man who was stabbed to death.

On the night of August 8, a group of individuals engaged in a confrontation that escalated into violence, resulting in the death of Mohd Kaif, aged 22. The prime suspect, Sohil, aged 23, allegedly beat and stabbed Kaif during the altercation, leading to his hospitalisation.

Tragically, Kaif succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment.

During the confrontation, witnesses reported that Kaif was subjected to a brutal attack, leaving him severely injured. Authorities swiftly intervened, rushing Kaif to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, his injuries proved fatal, and he passed away during the early hours of Wednesday.

The swift and determined efforts of the police led to the apprehension of Sohil, the alleged assailant, on Wednesday morning. Sohil was tracked down and taken into custody in connection with the case, which has been registered at the Rajouri Garden police station. The charges against him include attempted murder due to the severity of Kaif’s injuries before his death.

Law enforcement authorities are actively working to piece together the events that transpired during the altercation and to identify any potential accomplices or witnesses. The

investigation remains ongoing as the police search for other individuals who may have been involved in

the incident.