Malviya Nagar stabbing: Four teens nabbed

New Delhi: Four minors have been apprehended for their alleged role in the stabbing of a 19-year-old man to death and seriously injuring his cousin in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, police said on Sunday. The victim, identified as Vivek, a restaurant worker and resident of Khirki Extension, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday along with his cousin Aman (21). While Vivek succumbed to his injuries, Aman is undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said the accused are all between 15 and 17 years of age and belong to the same locality as the victims. “They were identified through CCTV footage and local inputs. Four of them have been apprehended while raids are on to trace the remaining,” he said. According to the police, the assault was triggered by rivalry between two groups of teenagers in Khirki Extension. Both groups were known for criminal activities. Investigators said the accused believed that Vivek and his

associates had mocked them by posting derogatory comments on social media, which escalated into violence.