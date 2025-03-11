Maliwal raises alarm over Delhi-Ggm Metro overcrowding

NEW DELHI: MP Swati Maliwal raised concerns in Parliament over severe overcrowding and inadequate metro connectivity on the Delhi-Gurugram route. She highlighted the growing number of commuters and questioned whether the Delhi government had proposed metro expansion plans.

Maliwal stressed that congestion had reached critical levels, urging authorities to increase train frequency and extend services.

The Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line, the primary link between Delhi and Gurugram, remains heavily overcrowded, particularly during peak hours.

Her appeal has renewed pressure on transport authorities to enhance public transport infrastructure.

With urbanisation rising, she emphasised the urgent need for expanded metro connectivity to ease commuter struggles and improve

daily travel.