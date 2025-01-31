Maliwal detained

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal led a protest against the Delhi government’s handling of sanitation by dumping three truckloads of garbage outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. She accused the government of turning Delhi into a “garbage dump” and ignoring citizens’ concerns. Maliwal visited Vikaspuri after receiving complaints from local women about garbage piling up on roads. Upon witnessing the conditions, she, along with residents, began cleaning the area and loaded the waste onto trucks. They then transported the collected garbage to Kejriwal’s residence, demanding immediate action.

Challenging the Chief Minister to face the public, Maliwal stated, “This protest is to bring the attention of Mr Arvind Kejriwal to the plight of women in Delhi. In the past ten years, he has ensured that Delhi has become a big pile of garbage.” She criticised the government for failing to address broken roads, overflowing drains, and poor sanitation. As Maliwal and the protesters placed a poster of Kejriwal and dumped the collected waste around it, police intervened. She was

detained by female officers and taken to Parliament Street Police Station, where she was released after a few hours. An FIR under Section 188 was registered against her.