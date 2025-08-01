‘Malegaon case verdict a defeat for the Hindu terror theory’

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, responding to a recent NIA Special Court order acquitting all seven accused in a deadly bombing that killed six in Malegaon, said the verdict was a “triumph of justice” and a defeat for the “Hindu terror” theory.

In the 2008 Malegaon blast case, a special court acquitted all seven accused, citing lack of evidence linking the explosive to Sadhvi Thakur’s motorbike. Sachdeva welcomed the verdict, alleging Hindus were falsely targeted and accused Congress of fabricating the ‘saffron terror’ narrative.