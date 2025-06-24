Male patient held for sexually assaulting woman inside JPC Hospital

NEW DELHI: A female patient admitted to JPC Hospital in New Usmanpur was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 23-year-old male patient on Sunday, leading to the arrest

of the accused.

The accused has been identified as Faiz (23), son of Saied, a resident of Kachchi Khajuri, Delhi. According to the police, the incident came to light on June 23

when information regarding the alleged molestation was received at the New Usmanpur Police Station.

A police team immediately rushed to the hospital to investigate the matter. Upon arrival, they found that a female patient undergoing treatment at the facility had been sexually assaulted by another patient in the same hospital ward.

The accused was reportedly admitted to the hospital at the time of the incident.

Following the initial probe and statements from the victim, hospital staff, and other possible witnesses, a formal case was registered under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya

Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to sexual assault.

The police confirmed that the accused was taken into custody shortly after the

case was filed.

The matter is currently under further investigation to gather more details and

verify if any lapses in hospital security or supervision may have contributed

to the incident.

The arrest has sparked concerns over patient safety in public hospitals, particularly in shared wards where both male and female patients may be treated in close proximity.

Authorities have assured that appropriate measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the safety and dignity of patients within hospital premises.

Officials have also stated that the victim is being provided with necessary support

and medical attention.

The police have not disclosed further information regarding her condition or identity, maintaining confidentiality in accordance

with the law.