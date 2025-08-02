Malaria spike? BJP blamed

new delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party targeted the BJP on Friday again as malaria cases in the city surged. Demanding urgent action, AAP has called on the BJP-led administration to immediately respond to the malaria crisis and restore basic coordination and accountability across departments

According to AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, the malaria spike is a direct result of stagnant water across flooded streets. “Despite daily evidence of flooded streets, BJP ministers continue to lie to the public. The spike in malaria proves the truth”, he asserted during a press conference alongside Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha.

Bharadwaj claimed that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her team had failed to uphold even the most basic civic responsibilities. He further criticized the BJP for mismanaging the city after being given a chance to govern after 27 years. “Running a government is a deeply sensitive responsibility. The basic systems built under the previous government are deteriorating,” he said.

Issuing a stern warning, Jha declared that if the BJP government does not take the situation seriously, AAP will raise this issue forcefully in the upcoming Assembly session starting on August 4.