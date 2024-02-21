Make sure no crime footage leaks online: CP directs DCPs

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has directed all DCPs and unit heads to ensure that no CCTV footage of any crime incident is shared outside, an officer said.



The order came after a video of a shooting incident inside a salon in Najafgarh showed up online. Two people were killed in the shooting that took place earlier this month.

“We have received this order and the same was conveyed to everyone. We have asked to follow the orders strictly,” a senior police officer said.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed one of the victims pleading with the attackers before he was shot in the head at point-blank range.

“CCTV footage going viral and being shared by several thousand people can lead to problems in investigation. Those CCTV footage are for the use of police,” said the officer.

According to the order, in case of a breach, senior officers will be held responsible.

Citing several such instances from the recent past, Arora, in his February 10 order, said such lapses adversely impact the privacy and sensitivities of victims and, at times, provide an avoidable defence to the accused during test identification parade proceedings.