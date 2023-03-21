‘Majority of schemes under govt’s Women and Child Development dept on track’

New Delhi: A majority of schemes under the Women and Child Development Department are on track, according to the Delhi government’s Outcome Budget for 2022-23 presented in the Assembly on Monday.

Out of 63 indicators for assessment, 71 per cent were on track, it said, adding that last year, out of 69 indicators for assessment, 80 per cent were on track.

About 3.47 lakh women in distress was given monthly financial assistance in 2022-23 against 3.12 lakh women in distress in 2021-22, it said.

About 2,060 poor widows were given financial assistance (Rs 30,000) for marriage of their daughters.

As many as 31,743 girls were enrolled (at birth stage + school stage) under the Ladli scheme till December 2022.

The report also said that 21,336 maturity cases have been paid till the third quarter of year 2022-23. About 6.38 lakh children and pregnant/nursing mothers are accessing services of nutrition, vaccination and health services,

it said.